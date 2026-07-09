PM Modi, Australia agree to deepen defense energy economic ties
India
During PM Modi's latest visit to Australia, both countries agreed to level up their partnership, not just in defense but also in energy and the economy.
Indian Army officers will soon train at Australian defense colleges, and a new defense innovation corridor is set to connect defense startups and manufacturers from both sides.
India to import Australian energy resources
India is expected to start importing LNG, coal, diesel, and even uranium from Australia to boost its clean energy plans.
Modi also pushed for a quicker trade agreement, CECA, encouraging collaboration on rare earths, EVs, semiconductors, and AI.
Plus, with more Australian universities coming to India, there's a big focus on education and preparing young talent for future jobs.