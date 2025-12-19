PM Modi becomes 1st to get top honors from 5 Gulf nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just made history—he's now the only world leader to receive the highest civilian awards from five out of six Gulf countries.
The latest? Oman's Order of Oman, presented by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during Modi's visit in December 2024.
This puts him in rare company with global icons like Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela.
Why does it matter?
These honors aren't just shiny medals—they highlight India's growing friendship and influence with the Gulf region.
During his Oman trip, Modi and local leaders talked about boosting trade, tech, education, energy, and more under their Joint Vision Document.
Both sides also called for stronger security ties and stood together against terrorism.
Since taking office in 2014, this is Modi's 29th foreign award—showing how much India's global profile has grown.