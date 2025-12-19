Bihar's 2026 holiday list is out!
Bihar just dropped its official holiday calendar for 2026, so if you're planning trips or just looking forward to long weekends, here's what you need to know.
The list covers state offices and courts, with 11 days when everything officially shuts down.
Key dates to bookmark
General holidays include Basant Panchami (Jan 23), Sant Ravidas Jayanti (Feb 1), Shab-e-Barat (Feb 4), Maha Shivratri (Feb 15), Samrat Ashok Ashtami (Mar 26), Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti (Apr 23), Janaki Navami (Apr 25), Kabir Jayanti (Jun 29), Chehlum (Aug 4), Durga Puja Saptami (Oct 17), and Chitragupt Puja/Bhai Dooj (Nov 10).
These are the days you can count on for a break.
Pick your own days off
On top of that, employees get to choose three optional holidays from a bigger list—examples include New Year's Day (Jan 1), Id-ul-Fitr (Mar 22), Id-ul-Zuha (May 29), Chhath Puja (Kharna) (Nov 14), and even Christmas Eve.
Heads up: dates for some festivals might shift depending on the moon.
Perfect excuse to start planning those mini getaways!