PM Modi briefs Parliament on West Asia crisis
India
Prime Minister Modi just briefed the Rajya Sabha on how India is tackling the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
The government has set up seven special teams to keep essentials like fuel and supply chains running smoothly, and he spoke by phone with the US president and reiterated the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.
Over 375,000 Indians brought home safely
Over 375,000 Indians have already been brought home safely from conflict zones, including many from Iran.
Modi stressed that while there could be long-term economic impacts, the focus is on keeping things stable at home.
He also called on states and citizens to stay alert and work together as India keeps a close watch on developments in West Asia.