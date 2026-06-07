PM Modi calls 2020s a decade of disasters in Surat
India
At an event in Surat, PM Modi called the 2020s a "decade of disasters," pointing to global challenges like COVID-19, wars, and energy disruptions from Middle East conflicts.
He stressed that India needs to switch to green energy and rely more on itself for power.
Modi backs Aatmanirbhar, urges sustainable energy
Modi said rising fuel prices and unstable gas supplies show why sustainable energy is urgent.
He credited India's resilience to the determination of its people and defended the Aatmanirbhar Bharat plan as key for reducing dependence on other countries and building a stronger future.