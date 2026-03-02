PM Modi calls West Asia violence 'grave concern'
India
Prime Minister Modi called the recent violence in West Asia a "grave concern" after the US and Israel carried out major strikes in Iran, killing its Supreme Leader and hitting military sites.
The attacks set off a rapid chain of retaliation across the region.
Iran retaliates, hits Israel, US bases
Modi urged for dialogue and diplomacy, highlighting worries about Indian citizens' safety as tensions rise.
Iran quickly struck back with missiles at Israel and US bases in several Gulf countries.
The conflict has also disrupted global oil shipments, while leaders like Modi and Canada's Mark Carney warn that terrorism and radicalization are growing threats everyone needs to take seriously.