PM Modi celebrates 10 years of 'Startup India'
It's been a decade since "Startup India" kicked off, and PM Modi just marked the milestone by calling it a big reason for India's global rise.
Launched in 2016, the initiative has helped turn India into a hub for over 2 lakh startups—spanning tech, healthcare, education, and more.
Modi gave a shoutout to everyone involved for making this possible.
Why does this matter?
If you're curious about where new jobs and cool innovations are coming from, this is it.
Startups like QueueBuster (mobile POS), Tajurba (MSME mentoring), and Health Plus Inde (organ transplants in Africa) are leading the way.
Plus, Startup India has made it easier for young founders to access funding and mentorship—helping transform not just businesses but the whole entrepreneurial vibe of the country.