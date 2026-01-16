PM Modi celebrates 10 years of 'Startup India'

Why does this matter?

If you're curious about where new jobs and cool innovations are coming from, this is it.

Startups like QueueBuster (mobile POS), Tajurba (MSME mentoring), and Health Plus Inde (organ transplants in Africa) are leading the way.

Plus, Startup India has made it easier for young founders to access funding and mentorship—helping transform not just businesses but the whole entrepreneurial vibe of the country.