PM Modi checks in on Somnath Temple's big upgrades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently led a review at the iconic Somnath Temple, focusing on new upgrades to handle bigger crowds, improve visitor experience, and protect the temple's heritage. Home Minister Amit Shah joined in virtually.

Why does this matter? Somnath isn't just any temple—it's now one of India's top 10 most-searched destinations, pulling in nearly a crore visitors each year.

Thanks to Modi's push for better management and preservation, it's become a major spiritual and cultural hotspot.

What's new at Somnath? Big investments are rolling in: a ₹828 crore highway and the Vande Bharat Express make getting there easier than ever.

The temple is also going green—flowers are turned into compost for thousands of trees, plastic waste becomes paver blocks, and rainwater harvesting helps local farming.

These eco-friendly moves even support women's groups nearby.