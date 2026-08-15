PM Modi credits 1.4 billion, urges developed India by 2047

On India's 80th Independence Day, PM Modi spoke from the Red Fort, celebrating how far the country has come in the last 12 years.

He credited India's growth to its 1.4 billion citizens and encouraged everyone to work together for a developed India by 2047.

Modi pointed out how India moved from being called one of the "Fragile Five" economies to leading as the fastest-growing economy, with huge jumps in mobile phone and railway coach production.

As he put it, "Our resolve should be high, because when resolve are set high, then our attempt is also greater."