PM Modi credits clean energy and infrastructure for India's resilience
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India's strong economy, even during global downturns, is thanks to steady investments in clean energy and better infrastructure.
At the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo in New Delhi, he shared that these choices have helped protect the country from big economic shocks.
As he put it, "India had continued to maintain a high growth rate despite global economic challenges."
Modi: India among top 3 renewables
Modi pointed out that India now ranks among the top three countries for solar and renewable energy.
He mentioned that around 100,000 homes are already saving money through India's solar mission, and hinted at more support for farmers by bringing solar power into agriculture.
He also emphasized that India's policy and political stability made it an attractive destination for global investment, and he wants to share these successes with other countries too.