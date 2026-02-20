PM Modi discusses AI, trade, partnerships at India AI Summit
India
At the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi sat down with leaders from Slovakia and Switzerland to talk about teaming up on artificial intelligence (AI), trade, and big-picture partnerships.
The summit, happening February 16-20, is all about how countries can work together on tech that shapes our future.
More on the story
These talks aren't just political handshakes—they're about opening doors for more innovation in startups, IT, renewable energy, defense tech, and even space.
With world leaders present (including Swiss President Guy Parmelin), the summit highlights how AI can drive progress that's fair and sustainable for everyone.
The focus? Making sure tech like AI helps people everywhere—not just a select few.