PM Modi emphasizes India's biodiversity on World Wildlife Day
PM Modi marked World Wildlife Day by celebrating India's rich biodiversity and the people working to protect it.
He shared on X, "World Wildlife Day is about celebrating the incredible faunal diversity that enriches our planet and sustains our ecosystems."
The source article does not specify a theme for World Wildlife Day 2026.
India is home to over 70% of the world's tigers
India is home to over 70% of the world's tigers, plus the largest populations of one-horned rhinos, Asiatic elephants, and the last Asiatic lions.
Modi highlighted efforts like the International Big Cat Alliance, protection for endangered species like the Great Indian Bustard and Gharial, as well as cheetah reintroduction.
He reminded everyone that protecting nature is part of India's ethos, saying wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos of coexistence with nature.