PM Modi emphasizes India's biodiversity on World Wildlife Day

India is home to over 70% of the world's tigers

India is home to over 70% of the world's tigers, plus the largest populations of one-horned rhinos, Asiatic elephants, and the last Asiatic lions.

Modi highlighted efforts like the International Big Cat Alliance, protection for endangered species like the Great Indian Bustard and Gharial, as well as cheetah reintroduction.

He reminded everyone that protecting nature is part of India's ethos, saying wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos of coexistence with nature.