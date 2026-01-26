Modi greets nation on Republic Day, calls for 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the 77th Republic Day , urging citizens to renew their commitment to a "Viksit Bharat." "May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat," he wrote on X. The celebrations are being held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the event.

Chief guests Significance of R-Day The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as chief guests. Republic Day marks the day the Constitution came into force on 26th January 1950, formally establishing India as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic.' While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the people.

Event details Republic Day celebrations: A blend of culture and progress The celebrations at Kartavya Path include an elaborate display of India's journey since independence. The Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been decorated to showcase this journey. The celebrations will include a mix of the national song Vande Mataram's 150-year legacy and India's developmental progress. The event will also highlight India's military strength and cultural diversity with participation from citizens across all walks of life.

Advertisement

Parade details Republic Day parade: A tribute to fallen heroes The Republic Day ceremony will start at 10:30am and last for around 90 minutes. It will begin with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. After this, he and other dignitaries will proceed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path for the parade. The President of India, European Council and European Commission will arrive in a 'Traditional Buggy' escorted by President's Bodyguard, India's senior-most regiment.

Advertisement