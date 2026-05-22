PM Modi gifts Joha rice and Eri stole in Italy
During his recent trip to Italy, Prime Minister Modi handed over Assam's GI-tagged Joha rice to Qu Dongyu, the head of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, and an Eri silk stole to Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.
The gesture spotlighted India's push for biodiversity and sustainable farming, while also giving a nod to Assam's cultural roots.
Assam's chief minister called it a big win for sharing local heritage with the world.
Joha rice GI tagged since 2017
Joha rice is a short-grain variety from Assam's Brahmaputra Valley, famous for its naturally sweet aroma.
It got its GI tag in 2017 to protect farmers from fake versions and keep its identity intact.
Packed with antioxidants, omega-3s, omega-6s, and a lower glycemic impact, it's great for health-conscious folks.
In March 2026, Joha made its debut in the international gourmet scene with exports to the United Kingdom and Italy, pretty cool for local farmers!