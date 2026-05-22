PM Modi gifts Joha rice and Eri stole in Italy

Joha rice GI tagged since 2017

Joha rice is a short-grain variety from Assam's Brahmaputra Valley, famous for its naturally sweet aroma.

It got its GI tag in 2017 to protect farmers from fake versions and keep its identity intact.

Packed with antioxidants, omega-3s, omega-6s, and a lower glycemic impact, it's great for health-conscious folks.

In March 2026, Joha made its debut in the international gourmet scene with exports to the United Kingdom and Italy, pretty cool for local farmers!