PM Modi gifts Lakadong turmeric at G-7, spotlighting farming heritage
At the 2026 G-7 summit, PM Modi handed out Meghalaya's Lakadong turmeric, a spice known for its super-high curcumin content, to world leaders.
This wasn't just a cool gift; it spotlighted India's rich farming heritage and put Lakadong turmeric alongside big names like Darjeeling tea and Kashmir saffron.
Trinity Saioo promoted organic Lakadong growth
Lakadong turmeric's rise started in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills, thanks to Padma Shri Trinity Saioo, who encouraged farmers to go organic and use modern methods.
The result? Better supply chains, higher incomes for farmers, and global recognition for this unique spice.
Finance Minister hails Lakadong's economic potential
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Lakadong turmeric a successful example for linking special local products with bigger markets.
With health trends on the rise, this spice is set to boost Meghalaya's economy while keeping traditional farming alive.