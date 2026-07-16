PM Modi gifts 'thekua' to Slovak council chairman Richard Rasi
India
During his 2026 visit to Slovakia, Prime Minister Modi gifted the traditional Bihari sweet, thekua, to Slovak National Council Chairman Richard Rasi.
Rasi called it a thoughtful gesture that helps build friendly vibes and stronger ties between countries.
The exchange also featured Slovak spa wafers with Hindi inscriptions, a nice cultural swap.
Richard Rasi likens 'thekua' to cookies
Rasi compared thekua to cookies made by Slovak mothers and grandmothers, highlighting its homely feel.
Thekua is a popular festival snack in Bihar and Jharkhand (made from whole wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, and fennel seeds) and stays fresh for weeks.
Want a healthier twist? Try using millet flour or baking instead of deep-frying (just know the taste might change a bit).