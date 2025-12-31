PM Modi greenlights ₹19,142cr Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot express corridor
Big news for Maharashtra: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just approved a massive new six-lane highway connecting Nashik, Solapur, and Akkalkot.
The 374km project will cost ₹19,142 crore and aims to make travel faster and smoother for everyone—whether you're road-tripping or moving goods across the state.
Faster trips and better connections
This corridor is set to slash travel time between key cities by almost half—from 31 hours down to 17.
It'll also link up with major highways like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, making cross-country journeys less of a headache.
Expect smoother drives with speeds up to 100km/h.
More jobs and less congestion
Beyond easier commutes, this project is expected to create millions of job-days in the region—great news if you're looking for work or know someone who is.
Plus, by cutting distances by over 200km, it should help reduce traffic jams and lower transport costs for businesses.