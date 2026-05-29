PM Modi greets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman on Eid-ul-Adha
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. In his message, PM Modi expressed hope for stronger ties between the two nations. "The shared vision of Bangladesh and India as reflected in their national development goals is aimed at the mutual benefit of their peoples," he wrote in his letter to his Bangladesh counterpart.
Diplomatic response
PM Rahman thanks Modi for Eid greetings
In response to PM Modi's Eid message, PM Rahman thanked him for his kind greetings. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill in strengthening ties between Bangladesh and India. "May the relations between the peoples of Bangladesh and India continue to be strengthened on the foundations of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill," he said.
Diplomatic tensions
India-Bangladesh relations strained since Hasina's ouster
However, India-Bangladesh relations have been strained since Sheikh Hasina was ousted as PM in 2024 on the back of widespread youth-led protests. Water sharing has emerged as the most recent diplomatic flashpoint between the two neighbors. Despite this, PM Modi expressed his commitment to working closely in various domains for people-centric cooperation.
Upcoming visit
PM Rahman's 1st overseas trip to be China
Notably, PM Rahman is set to make an overseas trip to Beijing next month, his first since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party formed the government in February this year, clinching 211 seats out of 299. This comes despite a pending invitation from PM Modi and Bhutan being initially considered as the destination for his first foreign tour.