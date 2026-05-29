PM Modi greets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman on Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. In his message, PM Modi expressed hope for stronger ties between the two nations. "The shared vision of Bangladesh and India as reflected in their national development goals is aimed at the mutual benefit of their peoples," he wrote in his letter to his Bangladesh counterpart.

Diplomatic response PM Rahman thanks Modi for Eid greetings In response to PM Modi's Eid message, PM Rahman thanked him for his kind greetings. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill in strengthening ties between Bangladesh and India. "May the relations between the peoples of Bangladesh and India continue to be strengthened on the foundations of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill," he said.

Diplomatic tensions India-Bangladesh relations strained since Hasina's ouster However, India-Bangladesh relations have been strained since Sheikh Hasina was ousted as PM in 2024 on the back of widespread youth-led protests. Water sharing has emerged as the most recent diplomatic flashpoint between the two neighbors. Despite this, PM Modi expressed his commitment to working closely in various domains for people-centric cooperation.

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