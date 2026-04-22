PM Modi greets devotees as Chardham Yatra begins at Kedarnath
India
The Chardham Yatra has officially begun, with the Kedarnath Temple opening its doors on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
PM Modi greeted everyone starting this spiritual journey, calling it a "divine celebration of our faith, unity, and rich traditions."
He also shared his hope that Baba Kedar's blessings guide all the devotees making the trek this year.
Kedarnath Temple upgrades improve yatra access
Kedarnath Temple has seen some thoughtful upgrades: think more seating, new pathways, cleaner water access, and better medical and sanitation facilities.
PM Modi thanked everyone who helped make these changes happen so that the Yatra feels welcoming and accessible while keeping its spiritual vibe strong.