PM Modi greets devotees as Chardham Yatra begins at Kedarnath India Apr 22, 2026

The Chardham Yatra has officially begun, with the Kedarnath Temple opening its doors on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

PM Modi greeted everyone starting this spiritual journey, calling it a "divine celebration of our faith, unity, and rich traditions."

He also shared his hope that Baba Kedar's blessings guide all the devotees making the trek this year.