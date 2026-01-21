PM Modi greets Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on Statehood Day
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out warm wishes to Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura as they celebrated Statehood Day.
He highlighted how each state brings something special to India—like Manipur's love for sports and rich culture—and shared his confidence in their bright futures.
Celebrating each state's unique vibe
Modi gave a shoutout to Meghalaya for its vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty, saying it plays a key role in India's growth.
He also praised Tripura for blending tradition with modern progress, wishing them continued prosperity.
Overall, his message was all about appreciating the diversity these states add to the country.