PM Modi hails C-295 1st flight in Mann ki Baat India Jun 28, 2026

In his June 2026 Mann ki Baat, PM Modi cheered India's big leaps in defense and aerospace, calling out the first flight of the made-in-India C-295 military aircraft.

This isn't just about tech: it's also creating jobs and boosting local industries, all part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push.