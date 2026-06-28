PM Modi hails C-295 1st flight in Mann ki Baat
India
In his June 2026 Mann ki Baat, PM Modi cheered India's big leaps in defense and aerospace, calling out the first flight of the made-in-India C-295 military aircraft.
This isn't just about tech: it's also creating jobs and boosting local industries, all part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push.
PM Modi hails ships, DRDO missile
Modi also welcomed three new fully indigenous ships (INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray) into the Navy, showing off India's growing shipbuilding skills.
Plus, he highlighted DRDO's successful test of a long-range cruise missile this June, calling it a big step for national security and self-reliance.