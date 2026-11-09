PM Modi hails Uttarakhand as divine land on foundation day
India
Prime Minister Modi sent warm wishes to Uttarakhand on its Foundation Day, calling it a "divine land" known for its stunning mountains, holy rivers, and vibrant culture.
He highlighted the state's spiritual vibe and its importance as the home of the Char Dham pilgrimage spots.
PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath praise Uttarakhand
Modi also praised Uttarakhand's people for their hard work and forward-thinking attitude, saying it's driving real progress in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in, appreciating Uttarakhand's rich folklore and cultural legacy.
Since becoming India's 27th state in 2000, Uttarakhand has stood out for both its natural beauty and spiritual heritage.