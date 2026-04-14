PM Modi heads 2-year committee for Jyotirao Phule 200th celebrations
India
A large national committee led by Prime Minister Modi will plan two years of celebrations for Jyotirao Phule's 200th birth anniversary, running from April 2026 to April 2028.
The group includes former presidents Pratibha Patil and Ram Nath Kovind, but Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are not on the list.
Panel includes ministers and spiritual leaders
The 126-member panel features top Union ministers like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, plus spiritual leaders such as Jaggi Vasudev and Baba Ramdev.
The goal: honor Phule's legacy in women's education and anti-caste reform with ideas from political, bureaucratic, and spiritual voices, making sure his impact on modern India really gets its due.