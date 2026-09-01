Modi turns 7.8% GDP growth cue into 'swadeshi' pitch
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed India's 7.8% economic growth as a collective achievement of the nation. He credited this success to the resolve and hard work of Indians, even in the face of global challenges such as the COVID-19 period, wars, and supply chain disruptions. In an Instagram reel, he congratulated citizens for their contribution to this progress, which he said is a "reflection of a collective strength."
National pride
Modi targets Gandhi
Modi also slammed those spreading "jhooth ki goonj" (echo of lies), alluding to criticism against Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign by the political satirical group 'Jhooth Ki Goonj.'
The group had claimed to fact-check assertions Gandhi made during his campaigns.
"On the other hand, there are people...who are drowned in the depths of despair, and the echo of lies is being used to spread pessimism all around. Crossing all these things...the country has achieved 7.8% growth," Modi said.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
7.8% growth.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026
Strong numbers.
Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU
Swadesh
Urged Indians to embrace mantra of 'Swadeshi'
Modi said the focus now should be on maintaining the growth momentum and urged Indians to embrace the mantra of "Swadeshi" and "Vocal for Local" by cutting back on overseas travel, destination weddings and unnecessary gold purchases.
"We should avoid traveling abroad merely for leisure or hosting weddings in foreign lands; instead, we should live by the mantra of 'Weddings in India.' We should also refrain from buying gold unless absolutely necessary," he said.
Future aspirations
Developed India by 2047 vision
The prime minister expressed confidence that if Indians emphasize swadeshi and self-reliance, they will be able to present a developed India by the time the country turns 100 in 2047.
He said current efforts would help fulfill the aspirations of future generations.
"We will make the dreams of our young generation a reality through our hard work today," he said.
United front
'Our policy is right, our intentions are clear'
Modi also called on all citizens to contribute to the country's growth.
He added that the strength of 140 crore Indians is united to take India to new heights.
"Our policy is right, our intentions are clear, and the strength of 140 crore Indians is today united to take the country to new heights," he said.
"Celebrate the happiness, make a resolve, and set out with me to fulfill that resolve," Modi concluded.
Travel
India's GDP growth beats expectations
On Monday, Modi had also hailed the 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of FY2026-27, calling the performance an "exemplary" and "herculean feat" achieved despite global uncertainties.
India's economy grew by 7.8% in the April-June quarter of FY2026-27, a growth rate higher than economists' expectations.
A Reuters poll had predicted a GDP growth of 7.1% for the period, while a Moneycontrol poll had estimated it at 7.3%.