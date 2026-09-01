Modi turns 7.8% GDP growth cue into 'swadeshi' pitch 

Modi also slammed those spreading "jhooth ki goonj" (echo of lies), alluding to criticism against Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign by the political satirical group 'Jhooth Ki Goonj.'

The group had claimed to fact-check assertions Gandhi made during his campaigns.

"On the other hand, there are people...who are drowned in the depths of despair, and the echo of lies is being used to spread pessimism all around. Crossing all these things...the country has achieved 7.8% growth," Modi said.