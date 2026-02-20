PM Modi hosts roundtable with 16 AI startup CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just brought together 16 top AI and deep-tech startup CEOs for a roundtable at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. This is the first big global AI event hosted in the Global South, following previous summits in the UK, South Korea, and France.

Summit in full swing The summit runs February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

It's packed with over 500 sessions, more than 300 exhibitors from 30+ countries, and a crowd that includes heads of state, ministers, and over 500 global AI leaders.

Major themes and announcements The focus is on using AI for people, planet, and progress—think smarter health solutions, climate action, safe tech, and making sure no one gets left behind.

Big news: efforts are underway to expand startups' access to GPUs and other compute resources and Sundar Pichai reiterated Google's commitment to invest in India.