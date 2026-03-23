PM Modi in direct contact with West Asian leaders
India
Prime Minister Modi told Parliament he has been in direct contact with West Asian leaders to make sure Indians are safe as tensions rise.
So far, more than 300,000 Indians have made it home safely, and embassies are working around the clock to help anyone still stuck or affected.
India is working on reducing import dependence
This conflict is not just about safety: it is also hitting India's wallet.
The Middle East supplies roughly 40% of India's oil imports and about 80% of its gas, so rising prices could mean higher fuel costs and a weaker rupee back home.
The government says it is working on reducing import dependence by diversifying suppliers and boosting local production.