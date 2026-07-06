PM Modi in Jakarta for 3-day visit to deepen partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just touched down in Jakarta for a three-day visit, getting a warm welcome from President Prabowo and even an Air Force jet escort.
The main goal? To boost India-Indonesia ties, especially by sharing ideas on tech, development, and regional teamwork, building on their "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" started back in 2018.
Indonesia seeks UPI ONDC Aadhaar models
Indonesia is looking to India for real-world solutions: think UPI-style payments for tourists, ONDC-inspired platforms to help millions of local businesses, and new digital IDs based on Aadhaar.
Even food security and affordable healthcare programs are drawing inspiration from Indian schemes like PM-POSHAN and Jan Aushadhi.
On top of that, defense cooperation is growing stronger with joint projects and tech transfers.