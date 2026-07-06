PM Modi in Jakarta for 3-day visit to deepen partnership

Indonesia seeks UPI ONDC Aadhaar models

Indonesia is looking to India for real-world solutions: think UPI-style payments for tourists, ONDC-inspired platforms to help millions of local businesses, and new digital IDs based on Aadhaar.

Even food security and affordable healthcare programs are drawing inspiration from Indian schemes like PM-POSHAN and Jan Aushadhi.

On top of that, defense cooperation is growing stronger with joint projects and tech transfers.