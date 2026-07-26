PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' lauds domestic defense tech

Modi highlighted how countries like Indonesia are now choosing Indian missiles like BrahMos and Astra, showing growing global trust in India's defense game.

He honored soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated the private launch of Vikram-1 rocket, and gave props to PV Sindhu for her Japan Open win and the women's cricket team for their historic rest match victory at Lord's.

Wrapping up, he urged everyone to support Indian weavers on National Handloom Day by going "Vocal for Local" and buying homegrown products.