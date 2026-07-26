PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' lauds domestic defense tech
In this Sunday's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi cheered India's progress in making its own defense tech, calling out the new INS Mahendragiri warship, built with over 75% Indian materials, as a big Atmanirbhar Bharat moment.
He also gave a nod to DRDO for successful tests of the Pinaka rocket and Kusha missile.
PM Modi praises global missile uptake
Modi highlighted how countries like Indonesia are now choosing Indian missiles like BrahMos and Astra, showing growing global trust in India's defense game.
He honored soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated the private launch of Vikram-1 rocket, and gave props to PV Sindhu for her Japan Open win and the women's cricket team for their historic rest match victory at Lord's.
Wrapping up, he urged everyone to support Indian weavers on National Handloom Day by going "Vocal for Local" and buying homegrown products.