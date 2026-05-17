PM Modi in The Hague thanks diaspora, praises Dutch support
India
During his visit to The Hague, PM Modi met the Indian diaspora and thanked them for making him feel at home.
He called The Hague a "living symbol of Indian friendship" and expressed gratitude to the Dutch people for their support, saying he was speaking on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians.
Modi urges Dutch investment in India
Modi encouraged Dutch companies to invest in India, spotlighting opportunities in infrastructure, clean energy, and tech.
He also talked up India's booming startup scene (now the world's third-largest) and highlighted progress in AI, defense, space tech, and digital finance.