PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II
On Sunday, PM Modi launched the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and a major stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).
Together costing nearly ₹11,000 crore, these two new highways should make driving around Delhi and NCR smoother by adding 76km to India's expressway network.
What are the new routes?
Dwarka Expressway offers a fresh route between Delhi and Haryana—plus a four-lane tunnel straight to IGI Airport.
It connects key metro lines, bus depots, and hubs like Yashobhoomi.
UER-II links up big national highways (NH-44, NH-9) for better traffic flow across northern NCR.
Over 2,700km of expressways in India
With these additions, India now has 2,712km of operational expressways—nearly 60% running through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
The goal? Less congestion in the capital region and easier travel for everyone.
As PM Modi put it: "A boost to infrastructure in NCR, in line with our commitment to improve 'Ease of Living.'"