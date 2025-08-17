PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II

Dwarka Expressway offers a fresh route between Delhi and Haryana —plus a four-lane tunnel straight to IGI Airport. It connects key metro lines, bus depots, and hubs like Yashobhoomi. UER-II links up big national highways (NH-44, NH-9) for better traffic flow across northern NCR.

Over 2,700km of expressways in India

With these additions, India now has 2,712km of operational expressways—nearly 60% running through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The goal? Less congestion in the capital region and easier travel for everyone.

As PM Modi put it: "A boost to infrastructure in NCR, in line with our commitment to improve 'Ease of Living.'"