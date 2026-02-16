PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Running till February 20, the five-day event is all about "welfare for all, happiness for all," with more than 500 sessions exploring how AI shapes policy, tech, and society.
Global leaders and youth issues
The summit brings together delegates from 100+ countries—including big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—plus heads of government and ministers.
Sessions dive into topics young people care about: AI safety, ethics, data rights, and how tech can drive economic growth.
Expo of innovation
Alongside the talks is the India AI Impact Expo—think over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries showing off cutting-edge AI ideas across a massive space.
It's a chance to see what's next in tech from around the world.
Responsible AI use and India's data potential
The summit aims to shape global rules for how AI should be used responsibly.
PM Modi even invited "the whole world's data to reside" in India, highlighting new opportunities for jobs and innovation as data centers grow.