PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Running till February 20, the five-day event is all about "welfare for all, happiness for all," with more than 500 sessions exploring how AI shapes policy, tech, and society.

Global leaders and youth issues The summit brings together delegates from 100+ countries—including big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—plus heads of government and ministers.

Sessions dive into topics young people care about: AI safety, ethics, data rights, and how tech can drive economic growth.

Expo of innovation Alongside the talks is the India AI Impact Expo—think over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries showing off cutting-edge AI ideas across a massive space.

It's a chance to see what's next in tech from around the world.