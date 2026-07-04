PM Modi inaugurates Jodhpur airport's new terminal

Infrastructure development

PM lays foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase 2

During his day-long visit to Rajasthan, PM Modi also announced projects worth ₹1.06 lakh crore in Balotra. These projects span sectors such as petrochemicals, railways, roads, urban transport, and renewable energy. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project. This phase will include a 41-km north-south corridor with 36 stations connecting key areas like residential zones and industrial hubs.