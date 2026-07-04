PM Modi inaugurates Jodhpur airport's new terminal
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport in Rajasthan. The ₹480 crore project will boost passenger handling capacity to 20 lakh (2 million) annually. The new terminal, spread over 23,000 square meters, is equipped with modern amenities for a smooth travel experience. It also features design elements inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage.
UDAN initiative
PM Modi launches modified version of UDAN scheme
Along with the terminal's inauguration, PM Modi also launched a modified version of the UDAN scheme. The scheme aims to strengthen regional air connectivity over the next 10 years with an allocation of ₹28,840 crore. It plans to develop 100 aerodromes from unserved airstrips and construct 200 modern helipads in difficult terrains.
Infrastructure development
PM lays foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase 2
During his day-long visit to Rajasthan, PM Modi also announced projects worth ₹1.06 lakh crore in Balotra. These projects span sectors such as petrochemicals, railways, roads, urban transport, and renewable energy. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project. This phase will include a 41-km north-south corridor with 36 stations connecting key areas like residential zones and industrial hubs.