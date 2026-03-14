PM Modi inaugurates Northeast Gas Grid's 1st phase in Guwahati
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Northeast Gas Grid in Guwahati, a big step for energy and jobs in the region.
This new 553-km pipeline connects key cities across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, aiming to improve access to clean and reliable energy.
Connecting all northeastern states
The project aims to connect all eight northeastern states to India's National Gas Grid, unlocking local gas reserves and supporting industries, homes, and CNG vehicles.
It's expected to save around ₹14,000 crore on imports and create new job opportunities, giving a real boost to local economies.
Supporting India's greener energy push
By providing a steady supply of cleaner fuel, the project helps cut down on imported fuels and supports India's push for greener energy under Hydrocarbon Vision 2030.
For the Northeast, it means more reliable power—and a shot at faster growth.