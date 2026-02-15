PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's 1st highway airstrip
Northeast India just got its first-ever highway airstrip, with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the Emergency Landing Facility in Assam's Dibrugarh district and landing there aboard a C-130J.
Built for about ₹100 crore, this 4.2-km stretch can handle everything from heavy fighter jets to big transport planes—making it a serious upgrade for the region.
Backup runway for nearby airports
This isn't just another road—it's a backup runway for both Dibrugarh Airport and Chabua Air Force Station, sitting close to the India-China and India-Myanmar borders.
That means faster military moves and quicker disaster relief when floods hit.
The design skips a central divider so aircraft can land smoothly right on the highway.
Military jets and helicopters showcase airstrip's capabilities
To show what this new strip can do, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI and Rafale jets did flypasts and landings at the opening ceremony, joined by an Advanced Light Helicopter.
It's a big moment for Northeast India—boosting both defense readiness and emergency response when it counts most.