PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, India's new government work hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened the Seva Teerth complex—India's newest nerve center for top government work.
Part of the Central Vista redevelopment, it replaces old colonial offices like South Block, which had housed colonial-era government offices and parts of the central administration (including the Prime Minister's Office at times), and brings the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat under one modern roof.
The layout of the complex
The complex is split into three main zones: one for the Prime Minister's Office (with open workspaces and ceremonial halls), one for the Cabinet Secretariat, and another that houses national security teams plus a special spot for international guests.
Nearby are the Kartavya Bhavan buildings where key ministries like Finance, Defence, Health, Education, and more now sit together—making teamwork easier.
Eco-friendly design and future plans
Seva Teerth isn't just about shiny new buildings—it's designed to be eco-friendly with renewable energy systems, water-saving tech, and smart security systems.
The whole upgrade is part of a bigger plan to make India's government run smoother and greener while freeing up space in historic blocks for future museums.
If you care about how your country runs (and how it looks doing it), this is a pretty big move forward.