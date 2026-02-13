PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth, India's new government work hub

The complex is split into three main zones: one for the Prime Minister's Office (with open workspaces and ceremonial halls), one for the Cabinet Secretariat, and another that houses national security teams plus a special spot for international guests. Nearby are the Kartavya Bhavan buildings where key ministries like Finance, Defence, Health, Education, and more now sit together—making teamwork easier.

Eco-friendly design and future plans

Seva Teerth isn't just about shiny new buildings—it's designed to be eco-friendly with renewable energy systems, water-saving tech, and smart security systems.

The whole upgrade is part of a bigger plan to make India's government run smoother and greener while freeing up space in historic blocks for future museums.

If you care about how your country runs (and how it looks doing it), this is a pretty big move forward.