PM Modi inaugurates Visakhapatnam's new Bhogapuram airport August 1
Visakhapatnam is getting a brand-new airport at Bhogapuram, near Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, which will be officially opened by PM Modi on August 1.
Named after the legendary freedom fighter, the airport's launch will kick off with a huge cultural show, featuring 13,000 tribal dancers performing the Dhimsa dance on the tarmac.
Commercial flights start from August 17.
Nearly 300,000 expected for Dhimsa performance
The Dhimsa dance, rooted in Araku Valley's tribal traditions, brings together women in bright saris and men playing local drums, celebrating unity and nature.
Nearly 300,000 people are expected for the event, with LED screens set up so everyone gets a good view of Modi's speech.
The new airport is seen as a big boost for travel and growth in the region.