PM Modi inaugurates Visakhapatnam's new Bhogapuram airport August 1

Visakhapatnam is getting a brand-new airport at Bhogapuram, near Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, which will be officially opened by PM Modi on August 1.

Named after the legendary freedom fighter, the airport's launch will kick off with a huge cultural show, featuring 13,000 tribal dancers performing the Dhimsa dance on the tarmac.

Commercial flights start from August 17.