PM Modi: India managed West Asia war energy crisis
India
Prime Minister Modi called the ongoing West Asia war, between the US, Israel, and Iran, the "biggest energy crisis of the 21st century."
Since fighting broke out in February, global oil and gas supplies have taken a major hit because the crucial Strait of Hormuz is closed.
In his Saturday address, Modi said India handled things well by staying alert and planning smartly.
India restricts commercial LPG use
With LPG imports disrupted (since most come through the Gulf), India restricted commercial LPG use, boosted local production, and got refineries to pitch in.
Modi praised quick government action and thanked people for not falling for rumors or panic, saying unity helped keep things steady during tough times.