PM Modi: India managed West Asia war energy crisis India Jul 04, 2026

Prime Minister Modi called the ongoing West Asia war, between the US, Israel, and Iran, the "biggest energy crisis of the 21st century."

Since fighting broke out in February, global oil and gas supplies have taken a major hit because the crucial Strait of Hormuz is closed.

In his Saturday address, Modi said India handled things well by staying alert and planning smartly.