PM Modi, Japan's Takaichi hold bilateral talks in Delhi

Official visit

Visit comes ahead of 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

PM Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India, her first since taking office. The visit comes ahead of the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which will review bilateral cooperation and provide a platform for discussions on regional and global issues. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the relationship as "a partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values."