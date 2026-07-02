PM Modi, Japan's Takaichi hold bilateral talks in Delhi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was aimed at strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. The talks were attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials from both countries.
Twitter Post
High delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi hold delegation level talks at Hyderabad House.— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/UeoPV1TZXT
Official visit
Visit comes ahead of 16th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India, her first since taking office. The visit comes ahead of the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which will review bilateral cooperation and provide a platform for discussions on regional and global issues. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the relationship as "a partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values."
Strategic cooperation
PM Takaichi emphasized Japan's partnership with India
Before her visit, PM Takaichi had emphasized the importance of Japan's partnership with India in an uncertain global environment. She hoped to advance cooperation in three areas: deepening the strategic partnership, promoting economic security cooperation, and strengthening business collaboration between both countries. She also said that as major democracies in Asia, India and Japan share a responsibility for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.