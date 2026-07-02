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PM Modi, Japan's Takaichi hold bilateral talks in Delhi
PM Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India

PM Modi, Japan's Takaichi hold bilateral talks in Delhi

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 02, 2026
01:15 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was aimed at strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. The talks were attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials from both countries.

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High delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House

Official visit

Visit comes ahead of 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

PM Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India, her first since taking office. The visit comes ahead of the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which will review bilateral cooperation and provide a platform for discussions on regional and global issues. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the relationship as "a partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values."

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Strategic cooperation

PM Takaichi emphasized Japan's partnership with India

Before her visit, PM Takaichi had emphasized the importance of Japan's partnership with India in an uncertain global environment. She hoped to advance cooperation in three areas: deepening the strategic partnership, promoting economic security cooperation, and strengthening business collaboration between both countries. She also said that as major democracies in Asia, India and Japan share a responsibility for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

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