PM Modi lauds C-295, DRDO test in 'Mann Ki Baat'
India
On this week's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted some big wins for India's self-reliance journey.
He cheered the first flight of the homegrown C-295 transport aircraft and a successful long-range missile test by DRDO, both seen as major steps for Indian innovation in defense and aviation.
PM Modi praises 3 Indian ships
Modi also gave a shoutout to INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray, three fully made-in-India ships now part of the navy.
He appreciated how people are saving resources during tough times, like recycling gold or carpooling.
Plus, he encouraged everyone to check out Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, a government insurance plan offering up to ₹2 lakh cover for just ₹20 a year, to help families feel more secure.