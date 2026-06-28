PM Modi lauds C-295, DRDO test in 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi praises 3 Indian ships

Modi also gave a shoutout to INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray, three fully made-in-India ships now part of the navy.

He appreciated how people are saving resources during tough times, like recycling gold or carpooling.

Plus, he encouraged everyone to check out Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, a government insurance plan offering up to ₹2 lakh cover for just ₹20 a year, to help families feel more secure.