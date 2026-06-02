PM Modi lauds Telangana's innovation and culture, pledges Center support
India
Telangana just turned 12!
On Statehood Day, PM Modi sent warm wishes to everyone in the state, calling out its "spirit of innovation and enterprise" and "glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination."
He also promised that the Center will keep supporting Telangana's growth as part of building a stronger India.
Leaders praise Telangana, CM Reddy honors
President Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah both praised Telangana's progress and vibrant culture.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy honored those who fought for statehood and official celebrations at Secunderabad Parade Ground.