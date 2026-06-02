PM Modi lauds Telangana's innovation and culture, pledges Center support India Jun 02, 2026

Telangana just turned 12!

On Statehood Day, PM Modi sent warm wishes to everyone in the state, calling out its "spirit of innovation and enterprise" and "glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination."

He also promised that the Center will keep supporting Telangana's growth as part of building a stronger India.