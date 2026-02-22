PM Modi launches projects worth ₹12,930cr in Meerut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just kicked off projects worth ₹12,930 crore in Meerut, highlighting the BJP's push to get things done on time.
He pointed out how better law and order has made people and investors feel more secure in the city.
Modi talks about metro services expansion
Modi shared that he had started his election campaigns for the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Meerut, showing how much the city matters to him.
He also talked about expanding metro services from just five cities under Congress to over 25 now.
He said the projects aim to improve infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.