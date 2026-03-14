PM Modi launches revamped Numaligarh-Siliguri oil pipeline
India
Prime Minister Modi just launched the revamped Numaligarh-Siliguri pipeline in Guwahati.
This 654-km oil pipeline can now carry over three times more fuel than before, jumping from 1.72 million to 5.5 million metric tons a year, all for ₹750 crore.
More jobs, better infrastructure
This upgrade isn't just about moving more oil. It's a big boost for jobs, with over four million work hours logged across Assam and West Bengal, and it supports plans to triple the capacity of the local refinery.
Plus, he laid foundations for ₹19,480 crore worth of new roads, railways, and energy projects, meaning better infrastructure and more opportunities ahead for the region.