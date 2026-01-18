PM Modi launches ₹830cr projects in Singur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and flag off projects worth around ₹830 crore in Singur, Hooghly—ahead of the upcoming state elections. The big highlight is a new port system at Balagarh, plus some fresh transport upgrades, all aimed at making life and travel smoother in West Bengal.

New port at Balagarh: Less traffic, cleaner Kolkata The upcoming Balagarh port will handle 2.7 million tons of cargo each year, helping shift heavy loads away from Kolkata.

That means less city congestion and pollution—a win for anyone tired of traffic jams or smoggy air.

Fresh rides for the region Modi will launch a hybrid-electric catamaran on the Hooghly River that can operate in fully electric, zero-emission mode as well as in hybrid mode, inaugurate a new rail line between Jayrambati and Maynapur, and flag off three Amrit Bharat Express trains.

These moves should make getting around faster and greener.