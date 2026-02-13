PM Modi launches Seva Teerth office complex in Delhi

PM Modi announces several initiatives

Seva Teerth isn't just a fancy building—it's meant to make governance more people-focused.

At the launch, PM Modi rolled out some big updates: free accident treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh with the PM RAHAT scheme, plans to double Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore by 2029, a bigger ₹2 lakh crore fund for farm infrastructure, and a fresh ₹10,000 crore boost for startups.

The whole idea is better support for women, farmers, young people, and anyone who feels left out—plus smarter use of resources with greener tech and digital upgrades.