PM Modi leads Red Fort celebrations, Vande Mataram sung
This Independence Day at the Red Fort is all about celebrating young energy.
For the first time ever, Vande Mataram will be sung here (right on its 150th anniversary) with the energy and aspirations of Gen Z and Yuva Shakti taking center stage, and Prime Minister Modi leading the celebrations for a future-ready India (Viksit Bharat@2047).
About 2,500 NCC cadets attend ceremony
About 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers, including boys and girls from the Army, Navy and Air Force, will join in, with Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan helping Prime Minister Modi hoist the national flag.
Expect a 21-gun salute and flower petals from Air Force helicopters.
Special guests like women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, and artisans are invited; seating areas are named after Indian lakes to promote water conservation.
Winners of essay, painting, and online quiz competitions on themes including AI and the Constitution will also attend, making this a celebration that truly centers young voices.