PM Modi marks 1,000 years of Somnath Temple
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the Somnath Mahadev Temple's 1,000-year milestone, calling its flag a symbol of India's strength, power, and resilience.
The celebration was vibrant—think drone displays by 1,000 Vedic Gurukul students and plenty of devotional chanting.
Why Somnath still matters
Somnath isn't just an old temple—it's seen destruction and rebuilding over centuries, making it a symbol of India's resilience.
Thanks to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's push in 1947, it was rebuilt and rededicated in 1951.
PM Modi, as head of the temple trust, shared how the event blended spirituality with nature.
The festivities even included a 108-horse procession to keep tradition alive.