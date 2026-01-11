PM Modi marks 1,000 years of Somnath Temple

Why Somnath still matters

Somnath isn't just an old temple—it's seen destruction and rebuilding over centuries, making it a symbol of India's resilience.

Thanks to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's push in 1947, it was rebuilt and rededicated in 1951.

PM Modi, as head of the temple trust, shared how the event blended spirituality with nature.

The festivities even included a 108-horse procession to keep tradition alive.