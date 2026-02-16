PM Modi meets India's Grand Mufti, discusses social harmony India Feb 16, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, India's Grand Mufti, in New Delhi on Monday.

They discussed social harmony and education—two topics close to both their hearts.

Modi later said he had "a very good interaction with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Sahab, Grand Mufti of India" and praised Ahmad for his work in bringing people together through education.