PM Modi meets India's Grand Mufti, discusses social harmony
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, India's Grand Mufti, in New Delhi on Monday.
They discussed social harmony and education—two topics close to both their hearts.
Modi later said he had "a very good interaction with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Sahab, Grand Mufti of India" and praised Ahmad for his work in bringing people together through education.
Ahmad's contributions extend beyond religion
Ahmad isn't just a religious leader—he's known for promoting peace, issuing India's first fatwa against ISIS, and running thousands of educational centers across the country.
He recently helped pause the execution of an Indian nurse in Yemen by appealing to local scholars.
His influence goes beyond borders, showing how dialogue and compassion can make a real difference.