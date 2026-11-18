PM Modi meets Prince William and Catherine in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in New Delhi as the royal couple wrapped up their three-day India trip for the Earthshot Prize awards.
Modi praised their push for creative climate solutions and highlighted India's active role, sharing hopes that this kind of teamwork will bring India and the UK even closer.
Modi and royals highlight trade, sustainability
Modi also talked about boosting trade through the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which lets almost all Indian exports enter the UK duty-free.
The royals' visit focused on sustainability and innovation, fitting right in with both countries' plans to work together on tech, clean energy, and tackling global challenges like climate change.