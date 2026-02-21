PM Modi meets Sam Altman, Cristiano Amon at AI summit

PM Modi caught up with OpenAI's Sam Altman and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. This is the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South, with themes such as the three Sutras — People, Planet, Progress.

Awards for young innovators During the summit, leaders from 20+ countries and 500+ tech heavyweights are talking about how AI can help with things like health and governance.

Big moments included awards for young innovators from AI HER, AI ALL, and YuvaAI.

India GPU boost and OpenAI-Tata data centers India's government announced 20,000+ additional GPUs—a huge boost for local innovation.

There were also announcements about OpenAI-Tata data centers coming to India, plans for ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI for India initiatives, new Qualcomm-Tata modules made in Assam, and bigger Indian language models from Sarvam AI.