PM Modi meets secretaries to set India long term priorities
India
PM Modi just met with top government secretaries to talk long-term strategies for India: think infrastructure, security, and global affairs.
He wants ministries to stop focusing only on quick fixes and start shaping what India could look like in the years to come.
Modi urges breaking silos, using AI
Modi urged everyone to break down organizational silos that slow things down, pointing out how teamwork during COVID-19 made a real difference.
He also pushed for smarter use of AI alongside human judgment for better governance.
Plus, he is looking at stronger defense and maritime sectors (hello shipbuilding!), tighter links between manufacturing and exports, and more input from universities and young people to keep ideas fresh.